England have a strong Day 2 before the Aussies make a short comeback in the later stages and now the second Test between the two Ashes rivals heads into Day 3 on June 30. The action would resume at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it would be at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes in India and would provide live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can watch the match live for free on the JioTV app.

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With both teams giving their best, Day 3️⃣ is expected to have some key moments 🤝 Stay tuned to #SonySportsNetwork as it is just going to get more exciting 🏏#ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/k7kxqK9GNB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)