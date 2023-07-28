England had a not so good outing on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 5th Test with Australia currently on the frontfoot. They return to action on Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 5th Test on Friday July 28, 2023 at the Oval in London. The Day 2's play will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels would provide live telecast of this match for fans in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can watch the match for free on the JioTV app.

ENG vs AUS 5th Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #Ashes2023 battle continues on Day 2️⃣ ⚔️ Can 🇦🇺 take a sizeable first innings lead and move a step closer to a series victory? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever #TheAshes #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/u6uYlroZBN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 28, 2023

