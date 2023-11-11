England and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. The ENG vs PAK match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and it will begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the ENG vs PAK match. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the ENG vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 match. IND vs NED ICC CWC 2023: India Aim To Sustain Momentum Against Netherlands; Virat Kohli Eyes Historic 50th Hundred.

England vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Defending Champions #England are facing them. Can #Pakistan defy all odds and make it to the Semi-finals? Tune-in to #ENGvPAK in #WorldCupOnStar Today, 1:30 PM pic.twitter.com/lRhLxKZWTa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)