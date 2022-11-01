England and New Zealand will aim for a win as they face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter on Tuesday, November 01, 2022. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. Star Sports 1/1HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Two gripping match-ups in Group 1 as the teams look to keep their #T20WorldCup semi-final hopes alive 👊 State of play in Group 1: https://t.co/w0d2AZRFuU #AFGvSL | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/F0O7k8SlQk — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2022

