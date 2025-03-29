Looking to earn their first points in the points table, Gujarat Titans will meet Mumbai Indians in match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 29. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. Fans in India can get the GT vs MI IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will require a subscription. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live

Clash of Gen GOLD & BOLD Captains! 💥 With 5 intense battles so far, it's #GT leading the charge 3-2! Can @hardikpandya7's #MI flip the script against @ShubmanGill's Titans at Ahmedabad? Or will GT’s explosive firepower reign supreme? 🔥🏏#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvMI | SAT, 29th… pic.twitter.com/tbO4wRcTMS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025

