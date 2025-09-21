The Australia U19 cricket team are hosting the India U19 cricket team for a three-match Youth ODI series. The first match between the India U-19 and Australia U-19 is scheduled to be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Sunday, September 21. The IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st Youth ODI 2025 is organized to begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Youth ODI series. So, fans will have live telecast viewing options of the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of IND U19 vs AUS U19 1st ODI 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Two Girls Who Drove Six Hours To Meet 14-Year-Old Youngster in England (See Pics).

India U19 Players With Rohit Sharma Ahead of Series

Inspiring the next gen! 🤩 Rohit Sharma shared valuable experiences and life lessons with U19 boys at BCCI CoE 🙌@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ByHYGUyK07 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2025

