The India U-19 Cricket Team takes on the Australia U-19 Cricket Team in the 2nd Youth ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, September 24. The IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 match is being played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane and it started at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India U-19 tour of Australia and fans can likely watch the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI on the Star Sports network. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Rohit Sharma Interacts With Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Other India U-19 Cricketers at BCCI’s CoE in Bengaluru (See Pics).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Action in IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st ODI 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first game in Australia was seriously entertaining 👏 Highlights: https://t.co/hfQabdpRwD pic.twitter.com/TdGijK0ZpG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 22, 2025

