Team India has enjoyed a great run in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 tournament and have been unbeaten in the tournament by far. They came to the Super Six round with four points and have already secured their place in the knock-out phase. Nepal, on the other hand, punched their ticket in the Super Six round with a narrow win over Afghanistan in the final group fixture. They, however, failed to replicate the performance in the last game against Bangladesh. They need a win to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. The exciting game will be played on The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and starts at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Indian fans can watch India U-109 vs Nepal U-19 World Cup 2024 match on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 World Cup 2024 is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. IND vs NEP ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Preview: Undefeated India Face Nepal, Look to Seal Semifinals Berth.

India U-19 vs Nepal U-19 Super Six Game in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Three #U19WorldCup semi-final places could be decided today 👀 Find out the equation for your team as we enter the final stages of the Super Six phase 📲 https://t.co/YQZfnCVVLU pic.twitter.com/IPtfYxrz18 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)