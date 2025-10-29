The India national cricket team will face the Australia national cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, October 29. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 match will begin at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The first T20I between India and Australia will start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, the Men in Blue suffered a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series against the Kangaroos. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series, and fans can watch India vs Australia live telecast of the 1st T20I on its TV channels. The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish users. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Believes Jasprit Bumrah’s Strategic Shift Aligns With Gautam Gambhir’s Philosophy.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Match Details

The SKYBALL show is here! 🤩#TeamIndia are all set to lock horns with their toughest rivals! What are your predictions for the 1st T20I? 💬#AUSvIND 👉 1st T20I | WED, 29th OCT | 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/hYrehCYg8P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2025

