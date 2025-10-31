The India national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday, October 31. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series, and fans can find telecast viewing options of India vs Australia 2nd T20I on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025 live on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND vs AUS 2025: Parthiv Patel Feels Arshdeep Singh Unlikely To Be Part of India’s Playing XI for 2nd T20I Against Australia.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online

#TeamIndia started strong in the 1st T20I, but rain played spoilsport! 🌧 But trust the fearless SKYBALL to go all guns blazing in the 2nd T20I! 🔥 Will they take a 1-0 lead in Melbourne? 🤔#AUSvIND | 2nd T20I 👉 Fri, 31st Oct, 12:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/cMu0lgs4tp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2025

