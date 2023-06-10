An exciting fay of cricket await the fans as India and Australia are clashing in the World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval in London. At stumps on day three of IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 final, Australia were 123/4. Australia now will be looking to eliminate any possibility of India's win. The day four starts at 03:00 PM IST. Star Sports network will provide live telecast. The IND vs AUS WTC final live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. DD Sports will provide live telecast of WTC 2023 final for DD Free Dish users. London Weather Updates Live for IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 4 at the Oval.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)