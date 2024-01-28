A 148-run unbeaten score by Oille Pope helped England take a 126-run lead against India on day 3. India and England are set to resume action on Day 4 of this first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 28. Day 4 of the India vs England 1st Test will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England Test series and the live telecast of Day 4 will take place on the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels and Colors Cineplex TV channels. Fans who wish to watch India vs England free live streaming online, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 on DD Free Dish. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024: England Reach 316/6 at Stumps on Day 3 Against India, Lead by 126 Runs.

India vs England 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)