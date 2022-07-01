India will take on England in the rescheduled 5th Test of the five match Test series. The clash will be played at Edgbaston on 1st July, 2022 and will start at 3 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will telecast the match live on television. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the clash on SonyLIV app.

𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲🔥 Tune in at 2 PM as #TeamIndia takes on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the much-awaited 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓 ⚔#ENGvIND #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/tLZ0rnUewJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)