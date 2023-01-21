India and New Zealand meet in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 is underway with India opting to bowl first. Fans can watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 live telecast on Star Sports and DD Sports (Free Dish only). The live streaming online of IND vs NZ is available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV mobile app. Bizarre! Rohit Sharma Forgets What to Opt for After Winning the Toss in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Funny Video).

IND vs NZ Live on Star Sports

The #BlackCaps will be looking to level the series and break the momentum which #TeamIndia is riding on 💪 Catch LIVE action in the 2nd Mastercard #INDvNZ ODI🔥 Today | 12:30 PM onwards | on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/2IGPSFk9ml — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2023

IND vs NZ Live on DD Sports

Hello & welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second ODI between #INDvNZ from Raipur🏟️ 🏏Game 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝘿 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 📺free dish pic.twitter.com/NkV5OoSxD8 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)