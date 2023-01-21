We have often seen captains forgetting the playing XI at the toss, but have you ever seen a captain forgetting what to do after winning the toss? Bet you haven't! The funny incident happened at the toss of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at the Raipur. After winning toss, Rohit Sharma forgot what to opt for after match referee waited for the Indian captain's decision. Before making the decision to bowl first, Rohit took 'eternity' to recall what he is supposed to do after winning the toss. The Indian captain then said, "I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision," after he made the decision to bowl first.

Rohit Sharma Wins The Toss and Forgets What To Do! Watch Video

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/YBw3zLgPnv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

