India and New Zealand will be locking horns for one final time in the ODI series in the 3rd match, on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will be providing live telecast of the match. Disney+ Hotstar will the place for fans who are keen to watch live streaming of this match. Is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Having taken a comfortable lead in the Mastercard #INDvNZ ODI series, #TeamIndia will be looking to finish the series in style! 💪 Will the Kiwis face a whitewash? Tune-in 📺 today, 12:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/LsT0cKLZl7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 24, 2023

