Having won the series 2-0, India would be upbeat about a whitewash when they face New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Tuesday, January 24. The first match was a pretty close contest with New Zealand taking the game till the last over, courtesy of Michael Bracewell's sensational knock. But the second ODI was an absolute no-match as the Indian bowlers bundled out New Zealand for just 108 runs in 34.3 overs. The official broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand ODI series is with Star Sports but will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

With the loss in the second ODI, New Zealand also dropped down from the summit of the ICC ODI rankings. And a 3-0 series result will help India become the new number one ranked ODI side. It has been New Zealand's batting department which has let them down in both games and the 2019 World Cup finalists will look to rectify their mistakes in this match and put up a better show. On the other hand, India can rest a few players and give opportunities to those on the bench in these two ODIs.

Is IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Hyderabad on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Hyderabad.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Live Radio Commentary

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary of the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel is likely going to provide a live stream of the live commentary of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI.

