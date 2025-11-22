India and South Africa are set to take on each other in the 2nd Test of the two-match series on Saturday, November 22. The IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 is set to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs SA Cricket Match.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A new Test dawn for #RishabhPant! 🙌🏻 Taking on the captaincy with calm focus, he leads India into the 2nd Test as they look to level the series 1–1. 💙🔥#INDvSA 2nd Test 👉 STARTS SAT, 22nd NOV, 8 AM pic.twitter.com/soDmkFJkw0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)