Day 1 saw a fierce battle between India and South Africa in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, with both teams looking to turn the tide in their favour when Day 2 resumes on Sunday, November 22. The India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Kuldeep Yadav Picks Three As Persistent India Keep South Africa to 247/6 on Guwahati’s Test Debut.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

Day 1 on the Guwahati pitch offered a proper contest between bat and ball! 👊 We're in for an exciting Test match! 🔥#INDvSA | 2nd Test, Day 2 👉 SUN, 23rd NOV, 8.30 AM! pic.twitter.com/RPVItyJ8Cu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)