India national cricket team kicks off its home season with a two-Test series against the visiting West Indies national cricket team, where the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 1 starts from October 2. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will be played at Narendra Modi International Stadium and will commence from 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for IND vs WI 2025 in India, and will provide all the live telecast viewing options of India vs West Indies 1st Test on Star Sports TV Channels. Likewise, the digital rights of India vs West Indies 2025 are also with Star Sports Network, with live streaming viewing options provided on JioHotstar OTT platform. The IND vs WI 2025 online on JioHotstar will require a subscription to catch the full match on its app and website. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview

IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Live Streaming

The statement is clear. The intent is fearless. ⚡ Just one sleep away till we watch Team India set the field ablaze in whites! 🇮🇳#INDvWI 1st Test 👉 THU, 2nd OCT, 8:30 AM Only on Star Sports and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/yICQjhqWLN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2025

