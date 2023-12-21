How To Watch IND W vs AUS W One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match With Timing in IST

The highly anticipated Australia Women's tour of India is starting as IND W will take on AUS W in a one-off test match at Wankhede Stadium, Navi Mumbai from Thursday, December 21 onwards. The IND W vs AUS W One-Off Test starts at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women one-off test on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Jay Shah Congratulates India Women Following Their Historic Test Win Against England.

India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Match

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙖 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙣𝙚 💙 Witness #TeamIndia in an Iconic Test match at an Historic Venue, LIVE on December 21 from 9:30 AM on #JioCinema & #Sports18#INDvAUS #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/rS0assXoaR — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)