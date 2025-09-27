Hoping to learn from their mistakes against Australia, India women national cricket team will clash against the New Zealand women national team in their second and final ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match on September 27. The IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the India Women vs New Zealand Women match might have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC WWC 2025 warm-up match might be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this. Readers can find live score updates on the ICC website and BCCI and White Ferns social media handles, respectively. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of 13th Edition of Women's Cricket World Cup (See Pic)

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC WWC 2025 Live Streaming

