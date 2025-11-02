A new World Champion will be crowned as the India Women national cricket team takes on the South Africa national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on November 2. The India Women vs Australia Women ICC CWC 2025 Final will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and begin at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the India Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

BREAKING: 1.4 billion prayers, wishes & manifestations just crashed the universe’s server! 🤞🧿#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA | Sun, 2nd Nov, 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/KvgyOb0rRu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

