After a defeat in the first T20I, the Indian women's team would be aiming to fightback hard when they face their England counterparts in the second T20I of the series. The match is slated to start from 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the County Ground in Derby. Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website.

