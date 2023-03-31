Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to start on Friday, March 31. In the opening match of the tournament, Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ahead of that, an opening ceremony will take place in the same venue. The curtain raiser event of IPL 2023 will feature famous singer Arijit Singh and actresses Rashmika Mandhana and Tamannaah Bhatia. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this event. Meanwhile, Viacom18 Network have digital rights if IPL 2023. The free live streaming of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be available on the JioCinema app and website. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal Video: Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Share Their Excitement Ahead of Their Big Performance at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Indian Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony Live on Star Sports

The biggest stage is ALMOST set 🎤 In 2 hours, you'll see 3 blockbuster artists perform - @arijitsingh , @tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika ! Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 5 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/5ryyc9dyZF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2023

