Madhya Pradesh are currently locking horns with the Rest of India at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Batting first, the Rest of India put up 484 runs in the 1st innings. In reply, Madhya Pradesh ended day 2 with a score of 112-3. The action for day 3 will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Irani Cup 2022-23 and the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai to Prepare for IPL 2023, CSK Captain Showered With Flowers (Watch Video).

Irani Cup 2022-23 Live on Star Sports

Hello from Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 👋 🚨 Toss News 🚨 Rest of India have won the toss & elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/L1ydPUXHQL #IraniCup | #MPvROI | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Pdb28Xo84F — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023

