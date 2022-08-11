Ireland are set to take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of the series on Thursday, August 11. The match would be played at the Stormont in Belfast and is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted in India. Fans can however watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app.

See Details:

