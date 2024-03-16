Ireland cricketer Paul Stirling has been a well-known name in the T20 format for a long time now. Be it the franchise leagues or International cricket, his explosive batting at the top of the order has provided consistent starts to his teams. Stirling is currently playing for Ireland and leading them against Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series. During his knock of his 25 runs in the first T20I at Sharjah, he becomes first cricketer in Men's T20I to score 400 boundaries. Definitely a significant milestone in his career and he will only look to go strength to strength from this. What is 'Stop Clock' Rule in Cricket? Here's All You Need to Know About Innovation Made Mandatory by ICC in ODIs and T20Is From T20 World Cup 2024.

Paul Stirling Becomes First Cricketer to Hit 400 Fours in T20Is

Ireland's Paul Stirling becomes the first player to hit 400 fours in men's T20Is 💥#IREvAFG 📝: https://t.co/AytcBKU03R pic.twitter.com/qr17CdTMur — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)