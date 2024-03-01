What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

Ireland have created history as they register their first win in Test cricket by defeating Afghanistan in the one-off Test played at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan had a poor outing with the bat in both innings as Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were the only players being able to show some resistance. Afghanistan scored 155 and 210 in their both innings while Ireland went ahead in the game with their first innings score of 263. Chasing 111 in the final innings, they cruised to the target. Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucket starred for Ireland with the bat while Mark Adair picked up a eight-wicket haul in his both innings with the ball. AUS vs NZ 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Gets Run-Out for First Time in 12 Years in a Test Match Following Collision With Teammate Will Young (Watch Video).

Ireland Secure Their First Victory in Test Cricket

A historic win for ☘️ Skipper Andrew Balbirnie’s fighting knock guides Ireland to their first victory in Test cricket 🎉#AFGvIRE 📝: https://t.co/JxW9rkXQ8i pic.twitter.com/pNAhw4zAon — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2024

