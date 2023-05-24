Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians meet in Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this match can do watch it on the JioCinema app and website.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming

One chance to make it count.@ImRo45's @mipaltan & @krunalpandya24's @LucknowIPL exchange punches in the Eliminator. Whose dreams will come to an end? Tune-in to #LSGvMI at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 5.30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Sf1AqGM1KF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2023

