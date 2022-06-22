Netherlands take on England in the second ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 22, 2022 (Wednesday). The NED vs ENG ODI cricket match will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately live telecast of NED vs ENG is not available in India. Fans can watch NED vs ENG live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website.

