Netherlands are set to take on Uganda in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B on July 14, 2022. The clash will be played at Queens Sports Club and has a start time of 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live telecast of this game will not be available but FanCode will provide online live streaming of the match on its app and website.

🔥 | Tomorrow we play our third and last group game of the #T20WCQualifier. Hopefully, we can keep the streak going. ⏰ 09:30 🇺🇬 vs. Uganda 🏟️ Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 📺 https://t.co/a7d4zkQYZu Live blog 👉 https://t.co/vJedJNf7JH pic.twitter.com/gfRmkDP8q6 — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) July 13, 2022

