The action in West Indies' tour of New Zealand now shifts to the ODIs with the NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2025 taking place on Sunday, November 16. The NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs WI 2025 series and fans can watch the NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs WI live streaming, but either a match pass or a tour pass would be needed. NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025: Jacob Duffy Powers New Zealand to 3–1 Series Win Over West Indies.

NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast, Streaming Details

Kiwis ruled the T20Is 💪 Windies chase redemption in the ODIs 💥 Who starts on top?#SonySportsNetwork #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/FhwKuskrza — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2025

