New Zealand and Pakistan square off in the second T20I of the five-match series, on January 14. The NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and it starts at 11:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Amazon Prime Video, the digital streaming partner of the series, will provide NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Saim Ayub Hits No-Look Six off New Zealand Pacer Matt Henry’s Bowling During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Live

brace yourselves for another face-off! 🏏 Watch #NZvsPAK 2nd T20I, today LIVE & exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/doieFYy77M — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 14, 2024

