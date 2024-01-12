Saim Ayub has shown that why he is rated so highly in Pakistan cricket. The youngster blasted his way to 27 runs off only eight balls with two fours and three sixes and gave Pakistan a flying start in the 227-run chase. During his explosive innings which was played at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 337.50, the young Ayub pulled off an outrageous no-look six off the bowling off Matt Henry in the contest. This happened in the 2nd over of the match and Ayub sent the ball flying over the deep fine-leg boundary for a maximum. The way Ayub lifted his front leg and helped the ball on its way was truly special. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024: New Zealand Beats Pakistan by 46 Runs To Lead 5-Match Series 1–0.

Watch Saim Ayub's No-Look Six Here:

