After England clinched the T20I Series 4-1, they will aim to maintain their dominance under the leadership of Heather Knight. Now, New Zealand women are set to take on England women in a three-ODI series. The first game will be hosted in Wellington, followed by subsequent matches on April 4 and 7 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The first match will start at 03:30 AM on April 1, Indian Standard Time (IST). While there is no official broadcaster for the match in India, fans can watch NZ-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2024 Live Streaming on Amazon Prime Video App. NZ-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2024: Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean Shine As England Secure 47-Run Win Over New Zealand.

NZ-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2024 Live

The Dulux ODI series against England starts tomorrow at the @BasinReserve! Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ DUKE and @TVNZ+ 📺 or @SENZ_Radio 📻 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/DibXOCLmmf or the NZC app 📲 #NZvENG #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/NZuXjfqdri — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 31, 2024

