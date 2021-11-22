Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the third and last T20I. Pakistan have already won the series 2-0 and now will be looking for clean sweep. The PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I begins at 1:20 PM IST. In India, PAK vs BAN live streaming online will be available on FanCode while there will be no TV telecast. PTV Sports will telecast the match in Pakistan.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming on FanCode

PAK vs BAN Live on PTV Sports

Watch Pakistan versus Bangladesh series 2021-22 Live & Exclusive on PTV Sports from November 19th until December 8th, 2021 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) November 18, 2021

