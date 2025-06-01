The Pakistan National Cricket Team and the Bangladesh National Cricket Team lock horns in the 3rd T20I, which is expected to be a fascinating game of cricket on Sunday, June 1. The PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no PAK vs BAN live telecast available with there being no official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch the PAK vs BAN live streaming on the Tamasha website for free. PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming is also available for free on the Sports TV YouTube channel. PAK vs BAN Fantasy Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Playing XI for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Lahore.

