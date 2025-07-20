Bangladesh will host Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, with the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 taking place on July 20. The BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. In India, unfortunately, due to a lack of an official partner, the TV broadcast viewing option of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 will not be available. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on FanCode, who will provide online viewing options on their app and website. But for that, a tour pass (FanCode) would be required. BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match in Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online

