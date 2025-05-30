With a 1-0 lead, Pakistan will look to seal the three-match series against Bangladesh when both sides clash in PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 on May 30. The PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, no live telecast and online viewing options will be available in India on TV or streaming platforms. However, fans will find PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app/website. Readers can find all scores and updates of PAK vs BAN T20Is 2025 on their respective social media platforms. Pakistan Beat Bangladesh by 37 Runs in PAK vs BAN 1st T20I 2025; Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show, Hasan Ali's Five-Wicket Haul Help Green Shirts Gain 1–0 Series Lead.

PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Live

📢 Squad Announcement

Bangladesh Men's Team is set for back-to-back T20I challenges! 🇧🇩

🔜 Tour of UAE & Pakistan

🆚 UAE – 2 T20Is

🆚 Pakistan – 5 T20Is

📅 May 17 – June 3, 2025#BCB #BangladeshCricket #BANvUAE #BANvPAK #T20Cricket #CricketVibes pic.twitter.com/E8kiEGIdP4

— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 4, 2025

