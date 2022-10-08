Pakistan, who have started the tri-series with a win, would now look forward to carrying on with the momentum when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the competition. The match, like the tri-series opener, would be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is slated to start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of the match on the Amazon Prime Video app.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

time for the hosts to defend their home turf! 💪 and we're bringing you all the action from #NZvPAK with #CricketOnPrime! pic.twitter.com/QMmN8jK0Kb — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 8, 2022

