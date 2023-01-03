The 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand is at a very interesting position. New Zealand got a brilliant start through their openers Tom Latham 71(100) and Devon Conway 122(191). However, Pakistan spinner Agha Salman took three wickets in the final session of day 1 to bring the hosts into the match. New Zealand are currently 309-6. The second day of the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test will commence at the National Stadium, Karachi at 10.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. If you want to watch the line streaming, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain, Says ‘Our Performances in White-Ball Cricket Upstaged Our Achievements in Red-Ball Cricket'.

Sony Liv to Live Stream PAK vs NZ Match

Back at Karachi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second Test which begins tomorrow (Jan 2). #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/yAqArIlXbw — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 1, 2023

