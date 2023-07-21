Pakistan A would lock horns with their Sri Lankan counterparts in the first semifinal of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The match will be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo and it will start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3 channel. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this contest can do so on the FanCode app and website. Harshit Rana Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Qasim Akram in IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

PAK A vs SL A

Tomorrow, Sri Lanka 'A,' the home side, will face an inspiring Pakistan 'A' team in Semi-final 1 at the P Sara, Colombo. Can Sri Lanka build on their home advantage and make it to the finals?#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/dDlWlcHKXH — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 20, 2023

