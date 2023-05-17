Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals meet in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The match will be played at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website.

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming

With @PunjabKingsIPL still in the playoffs race, will @DelhiCapitals halt their charge & strike out Punjab's chances? Tune-in to #PBKSvDC at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/JY7NhgEgQM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 17, 2023

