Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2023 fixture on Wednesday, April 26. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game. Jofra Archer Lashes Out At Media Reports of Him Undergoing 'Minor Elbow Surgery' At Belgium Amidst IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Telecast Details

Can @NitishRana_27's @KKRiders pull the double on an @RCBTweets side coming into solid form? Don't miss the clash of BOLD vs. GOLD!⚔️ Tune-in to #RCBvKKR at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether #ShorOn #GameOn pic.twitter.com/00iwZMGzxd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Details

