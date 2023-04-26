England's fast bowling sensation, Jofra Archer remained sidelined with injury issues for a long time. It took him almost two years after repeated surgery and rehabs to get back to shape and resume cricket at the top level. He started his return with a stint in the SA20 with his team MI Cape Town and then played a series between England and South Africa completing his International comeback too. Mumbai Indians franchise showed faith in the IPL 2022 mega auction, knowing he was unavailable for the entire season, buying him for a whooping 8 crores in hope that they will get his services in the upcoming seasons. Jofra started the IPL 2023 season with Mumbai Indians but succumbed to a injury setback quickly and missed a few games. He returned on field against Punjab Kings but was rested in the following game again. After he struggled to stay on-field consistently, a few reports surface with claims that Jofra underwent a surgery amidst the ongoing IPL 2023. Jofra Archer Makes Comeback From Injury As England Name Squad for ODI Series Against South Africa.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday night that Archer had a "minor procedure" in his right elbow during his brief recent lay-off during the IPL. The same elbow has caused him several issues over the last two years, with an initial stress fracture in 2021 ruling him out of that year's English summer, T20 World Cup and Ashes. The ECB has also confirmed to ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday morning that Archer had been to see his specialist in Belgium "a few weeks ago".

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer didn't take the information leak very well and slammed the media reports through a tweet saying "Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Whoever the reporter is shame on you, an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem."

Jofra Archer Slams Media

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

Mumbai Indians have played seven games in the IPL 2023, winning three games and losing out on four. Jofra has played three games in total. Played the first match against RCB, missed four games in between and then returned for one game and missed the next again. Whenever he has bowled, he didn't look in his best shape. With the Ashes coming up in the Summer and Mumbai Indians stretched to thin in their bowling department with Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the pressure on Archer to stay available is higher than ever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).