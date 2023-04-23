Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing Rajasthan Royals in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The game will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this match.

