Saudi Arabia are taking on Bhutan in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Saturday, February 3. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it starts at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. India Qualify for Semi-Final of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Beat Nepal by 132 Runs.

Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan Live Streaming Details

In the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup tomorrow, Saudi Arabia steps on the crease against Bhutan while Indonesia takes on Cambodia. Watch live Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan at: https://t.co/hGMspLx5MV Watch live Indonesia vs Cambodia at: https://t.co/pKGDn02xaq#ACCMensChallengerCup pic.twitter.com/y7XDz9QyM6 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 2, 2024

