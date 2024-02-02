India's Under-19 squad has defeated Nepal Under-19 in the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 and now has qualified for the semifinal stage of the tournament. India U19 while batting first scored a total of 297 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Captain Uday Sharan scored 100 off 107 deliveries and Sachin Dhas scored 116 in just 101 deliveries and took India to a respectable total. Nepal U19 while chasing had a good start but then lost wickets and were facing difficulties in facing India U19's bowling attack. Nepal fell short of 132 runs. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten Century Puts India in Firm Control.

India Under-19 Into The Semis

