Saudi Arabia is taking on Japan in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 Semifinal 1 on Friday, February 9. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it starts at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia vs Japan live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes an Absolute Screamer To Dismiss Leus du Plooy During Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video)

Saudi Arabia vs Japan Live Streaming Details

Excitement builds as Saudi Arabia will take on Japan in semi-final 1, and in semi-final 2, Singapore will face Cambodia tomorrow! Watch Saudi Arabia vs Japan live at: https://t.co/oLxSRq2AUK Watch Singapore vs Cambodia live at: https://t.co/CKD5GEcLV5#ACCMensChallenegerCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/ONzPKMKJYv — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 8, 2024

